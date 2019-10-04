1 injured in Raleigh sweepstakes parlor shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person was injured in a shooting near a Raleigh sweepstakes parlor.

Police say a call came in around 10:34 p.m. for a shooting at 808 Rock Quarry Rd.

A man playing games inside of the parlor was struck in the arm after a bullet came through the window of the establishment.

Police do not know whether it was a bullet or debris from the fired shot that struck and injured the man. He is being treated for minor injuries, police say.

Police confirmed they were investigating reports of shots fired elsewhere in southeast Raleigh.

