1 injured in shooting in Apex neighborhood, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting in an Apex neighborhood Sunday night, police say.
The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Evening Star Drive, which is in a neighborhood north of Olive Chapel Road and just east of Kelly Road, police said.
A man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Apex Deputy Police Chief Mitchell McKinney.
The victim’s condition was not known. Police said that they had identified a suspect in the shooting.
A boy in the neighborhood told CBS 17 that his family was inside their home when they heard gunshots and a scream. Abdul Moussa said his father then called 911.
It’s not clear if the shooting happened inside a home or near a park along the street, police said.
Police had crime scene tape up blocking Evening Star Drive.
No other information was available.
