1 injured in shooting in Wake County neighborhood near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A male was shot in a Wake County neighborhood near Garner Friday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Plaza Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Creech Road, south of Rock Quarry Road.

The wounded person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to a statement from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Curry added that the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No information was provided about the victim’s age.

Crime scene tape could be seen around several cars outside a home late Friday night.

An investigation into the shooting is underway, Curry said.

No other information was released.