RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are reviewing surveillance footage at a car wash on New Bern Avenue to determine who was responsible for a broad daylight stabbing in Raleigh.

At approximately 12:37 p.m. on Monday, police were called in reference to a stabbing at the Oasis Car Wash at 1501 New Bern Ave.

One victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Raleigh police watch commander.

Police remained at the scene just before 1:30 p.m. where they have a suspect detained. Police said they are reviewing the footage of the area before making an arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 17 for updates.