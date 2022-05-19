WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in broad daylight at an intersection in Wake Forest Thursday afternoon, the town’s spokesman said.

Wake Forest police responded to the corner of North White and East Spring streets at about 4:15 p.m. to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound, Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest’s town spokesman, said in a news release.

The man who was shot was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Crabtree did not say where the man was shot or the extent of his injuries. His identity was also not released.

Crabtree told CBS 17 that the incident was not an active shooting situation.

Crabtree said in the news release that the scene remains active and under investigation.