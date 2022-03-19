RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that happened Saturday morning on Capital Boulevard and resulted in a fatality.

Police responded to a crash in the area near the intersection of northbound Capital Boulevard and Capital Hills Drive at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Once at the scene, police discovered a vehicle flipped over in the woodline off of Capital Boulevard.

Authorities said only one vehicle was involved and only one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police shut down the northbound lanes and began diverting traffic at the intersection.

Lanes were closed until around 3 p.m.

Police have not determined what led up to the crash or if there were any factors such as alcohol or speed that played a role in the wreck.

The identity of the driver has not been released.