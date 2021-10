FILE PHOTO. An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One adult was struck and killed by an Amtrak train late Saturday night in Raleigh, police confirmed.

At approximately 10:14 p.m., responders arrived at Beryl Road off of I-440 and pronounced the adult male deceased on-scene.

Raleigh Police Media Relations said in a news release that Amtrak will lead the ongoing investigation. No identity or further information has been released at this time.