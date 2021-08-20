1 killed in crash after slamming into back of semi-truck on Glenwood Avenue, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash on Thursday night in Raleigh, police said Friday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to an injury wreck call at 11:12 p.m. in the 8500-block of Glenwood Avenue near Ebenezer Church Road.

Preliminary information shows that a vehicle was heading north on Glenwood Avenue when the driver slammed their vehicle into the back of a semi-truck, police said.

The driver was killed in the crash. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

Police said more information will be available once they complete their crash report.

