ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person died in an early morning car crash near Exit 436 in Zebulon on Thursday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to Highway Patrol, officers responded to the area of Exit 436 east bound, near the split for 264 regarding a single-car wreck.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.