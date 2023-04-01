RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At about 5 a.m., officers said they were called to Hodges Street near Paula Street in reference to a shooting. The area is off of Wake Forest Road.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who was dead.

Another man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Officers and detectives said they remained at the scene as of 8:15 a.m. to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers’ website for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.