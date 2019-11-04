1 man dead, another injured in Raleigh broad-daylight apartment shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was injured in a broad-daylight shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Sunday morning died at the hospital, Raleigh police said Monday morning.

Crime scene tape and flashing lights filled much of the Village at Town Center Apartments Sunday morning.

The double-shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the 5900-block of Stillcrest Way at an apartment complex near the Triangle Town Center mall.

Police at the time said that two men suffered gunshot wounds. One of those men, Markell Raekwon Hill, 22, died at WakeMed following the shooting, police said.

The shooting put some neighbors one edge.

“It’s upsetting. I mean this is supposed to be a safe neighborhood,” said tenant Kaile Gunter.

Several tenants said they don’t see this level of crime there.

“It’s just bizarre something like this happened,” said tenant Stephen Champagne.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

