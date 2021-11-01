1 man shot outside Glenwood South apartment building, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was shot Monday morning outside an apartment building in Glenwood South, Raleigh police said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 712 Tucker St., where the 712 Tucker Apartments are located, at approximately 5:34 a.m., according to police.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said they’re unsure of the man’s condition but that “he was still conscious” when he left the scene in an ambulance.

It’s not clear at this time if the victim was a resident of the building or not.

Police are still working to gather details and do not currently have any suspect information.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.