RALEIGH, (WNCN) — One person was stabbed Thursday afternoon inside a downtown Raleigh supermarket, according to police.

Police said at 3:50 p.m., a man was stabbed inside Taz’s Supermarket located in downtown Raleigh at 207 South Wilmington Street.

Police on the scene of a stabbing on South Wilmington Street. (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

Officers found a man who was injured, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. He was transported to the hospital.

Police said a few lanes of South Wilmington Street are closed.

