RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s 308 acre Dorothea Dix Park is on its way to even more growth.

The nonprofit that caters to the long-term growth of the park is the Dix Park Conservancy. On Monday, the conservancy announced a generous donation from Bank of America of $1 million set to span over the next 4 years.

The donation makes Bank of America one of 22 Founding Partners of the Conservancy, though

their generosity towards the park dates back to the beginning when the Bank loaned the City of

Raleigh, who owns and operates the park, $52 million to acquire the more than 300 acres of land where the

park sits.

“We’re so thankful to have Bank of America as a Founding Partner in our important work of transforming Dix Park into a world-class, destination park,” Dix Park Conservancy Board Chair, Orage Quarles said.

From left, Rick Brown, Virginia Parker, Janet Cowell, Kari Stoltz, Ben Pattison and Mary-Ann Baldwin. (Photo courtesy Dix Park Conservancy)

What exactly will this $1 million accomplish?

According to the Monday press release, these donated funds will continue to help bring free community programs and a big step toward the future vision of the park. Namely, the funds are going toward the soon-to-be constructed Gipson Play Plaza, a 18.5 acre adventure playground and gathering space.

In addition to helping develop the park, the $1 million donation will be putting environmental sustainability front and center, something that both the city and bank are supporters of.

“We are a company that seeks to make the best use of our planet’s resources, while ensuring those resources are enjoyed by all. In Dix Park, we see these goals come to life as the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh are working to create ‘a park for everyone, built by everyone,’” said Kari Stoltz, Bank of America Triangle President.

Dix Park Conservancy CEO Janet Cowell thanked the bank for their continued support, “On

behalf of everyone at the Conservancy, I express sincere gratitude to Bank of America for their

continued community support and engagement.”