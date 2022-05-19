RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport had its highest monthly passenger count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2022 when it saw more than 1 million flyers, officials said.

The official number was 1,003,348 and it is a 65 percent increase from April 2021. To date this calendar year, RDU has served 3.3 million passengers, another major increase that rings in as 92 percent more than January to April 2021, officials said.

“RDU has shifted from recovery to growth mode as we prepare for the busiest travel season of the year,” president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, Michael Landguth said in a Thursday press release.

Icelandair and Avelo Airlines added to the boards in May

Raleigh and Reykjavík, Iceland, just got a whole lot closer, thanks to a new non-stop flight out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport (Virgil Price, Lillian Donahue).

In addition to more than 1 million travelers in April, RDU is also welcoming two new airlines in May, with the second launching next week.

“As we welcome new and returning nonstop routes, RDU travelers can look forward to more flight options to their favorite destinations,” Landguth said.

On the domestic travel side, Avelo Airline will become the airport’s 13th airline when it begins new service to southern Connecticut. The nonstop flight will offer access to the metro area of New York.

Additionally, a new international destination all over billboards and online ad campaigns is Icelandair’s direct flight to Reykjavik, Iceland. The flight launched May 12 and the route joins Cancun and Toronto as RDU’s third international destination.

Finally, RDU announced Frontier will be bringing eight new and returning routes to RDU. Four of these returned in April and the remaining four are returning in late May.