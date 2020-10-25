1 now dead after 4 shot in Raleigh, 2 arrests made, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has since died after four men were shot early Sunday in Raleigh, police say.

Police also said that two arrests have been made in the shootings.

Authorities say four men were injured in a shooting that happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road. The shooting happened near a gas station and the Star Bar.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital by EMS and the other three were transported in private vehicles.

Justin Carlton Jones, 25, later died, according to a Sunday evening news release from Raleigh police.

Also, police said Julius Jamaal McKinney and Jeffrey Steven Lynch, both 38, are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

No other information was released.