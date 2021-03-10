1 of Triangle’s first live, in-person concerts since COVID-19 shutdown coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across North Carolina, Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater is planning to host a live, in-person concert in October.

Nonprofits Band Together and the United Way of the Greater Triangle have partnered for a fundraiser concert slated to take place on Oct. 23, pending health and safety protocols at the time of the event.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit nonprofits in Wake, Durham, Orange, and Johnston counties that have “been incredibly taxed by the increased community needed throughout the pandemic,” event organizers said Wednesday in an email to CBS 17.

Organizers say the fundraising goal is $2 million in ticket sales.

Information about ticket sales and the headlining band will be announced “in the next few months”.

“There is such power in live music that it can not only bring people together but also help in the healing process. Band Together believes we’re greater together and is thrilled to team up with United Way of the Greater Triangle to help in the recovery and rebuilding process of our beloved community,” said Thorne Daubenspeck, Band Together’s Executive Director. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to working side by side with United Way to help raise money for many incredible Triangle nonprofits that serve our community.

In the event that the pandemic has not lessened significantly, as hoped and anticipated Band

Together says it will partner with the headlining band to find an alternative concert date for 2022.

All tickets sold for the original concert date will be honored for the new date or refunded on an as-needed basis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated local individuals and families who were already struggling with the immense challenges that come with poverty. For as long as it takes to help our neighbors get back on their feet, United Way will be there,” said Eric Guckian, United Way of the Greater Triangle’s President and CEO. “It’s going to take our entire community to recover and stabilize following this pandemic. We can’t think of a better way to engage all Triangle residents than through the power of music and Band Together’s annual concert is the best one we know. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there on October 23.”