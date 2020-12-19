1 person dead after car flips on I-440 in Raleigh

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said that one person is dead after officers found a car flipped over on Interstate 440 on Friday night.

According to an NCDOT TIMS alert, Interstate 440 eastbound is closed between Exit 7 (US-70/Glenwood Avenue) and Exit 8 (Six Forks Road). The exit from Glenwood Avenue to I-440 east is also closed.

A detour was set up. Motorists are asked to take Exit 7 and merge right onto US-70 East/NC-50 South/Glenwood Ave. Continue three miles and take the ramp to Wade Ave East/NC 50 South. On Wade Avenue use left lane and take the ramp to Capital Blvd/US-401 North. Continue three miles to reaccess I-440 at Exit 11.

Police did not say how long the interstate would be closed. Other details surrounding the crash have not been released.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories