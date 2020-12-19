1 person dead after car flips on I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said that one person is dead after officers found a car flipped over on Interstate 440 on Friday night.
According to an NCDOT TIMS alert, Interstate 440 eastbound is closed between Exit 7 (US-70/Glenwood Avenue) and Exit 8 (Six Forks Road). The exit from Glenwood Avenue to I-440 east is also closed.
A detour was set up. Motorists are asked to take Exit 7 and merge right onto US-70 East/NC-50 South/Glenwood Ave. Continue three miles and take the ramp to Wade Ave East/NC 50 South. On Wade Avenue use left lane and take the ramp to Capital Blvd/US-401 North. Continue three miles to reaccess I-440 at Exit 11.
Police did not say how long the interstate would be closed. Other details surrounding the crash have not been released.
This story will be updated.
