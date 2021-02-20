1 person injured, dog dies in Wake County house fire near Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A family dog died and a person was burned when a home was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon near Fuquay-Varina, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 1:45 p.m. at 13716 Labaron Drive, according to fire officials.

The fire gutted the inside of the home. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical incident not related to the fire.

Another person suffered a burn on their hand. The family’s dog did not survive the fire, authorities said.

There’s no word on how the fire started. The area where the home is located is about a mile southeast of Fuquay-Varina.