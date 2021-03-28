1 person injured, family pet killed in Zebulon shooting; 1 detained, another on the run, police say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was injured and a family pet was killed in a shooting in Zebulon Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East North Street, according to a news release from Zebulon police.

A victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital, police said.

“A family pet was shot and has died,” police said in the news release.

One person was taken into custody and police are looking for another person who fled in a car toward Wendell, police said.

Wendell police are assisting in the case.

No other information was released.