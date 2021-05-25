1 person killed in crash near parking lot on Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Glenwood Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police told CBS 17 that a car crashed at 5151 Glenwood Ave., which is listed as the Golden Corral Franchising Systems, Inc. office building.

Video from a CBS 17 photographer at the scene showed a car crashed in a ditch just outside of the building’s parking lot.

The car appeared to jump the curb and then slam into a berm.

Police said one person died in the crash and no other people or vehicles were involved.

No further information has been released at this time.