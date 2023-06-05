The Raleigh Fire Department at the scene on East Edenton Street Monday night. Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An unconscious person was pulled from a burning home near downtown Raleigh Monday night, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just after 8:15 p.m. at a house at 905 E. Edenton St., according to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Jake Corker.

Smoke was seen inside the house when crews arrived at the scene. A person was rescued from the home and was being treated by EMS workers, Corker said.

The victim’s condition was not known Monday night.

The house fire was quickly extinguished. Crews were leaving the scene just after 9 p.m., according to a CBS 17 journalist at the scene.

No other information was available.