RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting, according to police.

This happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said there were two victims.

Only one victim was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

There is no suspect at this time, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.