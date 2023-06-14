RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Orchard Trace Way around 6:02 p.m., police said. There, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire, however, there were no additional injuries. Police said there is no threat to the public.

There are two suspects who have been detained, police said.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.