1 person shot in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a person was shot Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
There is no word yet on a suspect.
