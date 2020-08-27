1 person shot in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a person was shot Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There is no word yet on a suspect.

