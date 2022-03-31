RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Thursday morning near a hotel in east Raleigh, police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting call around 5:50 a.m. in the 4700-block of New Bern Avenue, near Freedom Drive.

The person was found shot at the U-Haul Moving & Storage store, across the street from the Quality Inn, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The investigation into the shooting is underway as police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police said no suspect information is available at this time and they’re still canvassing the area.