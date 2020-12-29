1 person suffers burn injuries in house fire near downtown Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured and their home was badly damaged in a Tuesday morning house fire near downtown Raleigh, according to fire officials.

Raleigh fire crews and police officers responded to a house fire call at approximately 4:25 a.m. in the 200-block of N. State Street, the fire department said.

Approximately 20 firefighters were on the scene and the fire was under control by 5:09 a.m., a fire incident report showed.

One person inside the home was rescued and suffered burns and smoke inhalation, according to authorities. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

Approximately 25 percent of the home was damaged in the fire and the home is now uninhabitable, the report showed.

The person injured was the only one who lived in the house.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.