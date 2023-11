WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Wendell broke out early Monday morning.

According to Wendell Fire Chief Brian Staples, a fire broke out in the 700 block of Whites Lane shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The flames fully engulfed the home and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. chief Staples said two people were at the home and one person was sent to WakeMed Hospital.

The Wake County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.