RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a Tuesday night stabbing at a Raleigh bus station, according to police.

Police said at 11:21 p.m., they responded to a stabbing at 214 South Blount Street, which is a GoRaleigh station near Moore Square.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they are determining the circumstances surrounding the incident and there is no suspect in custody. This appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.