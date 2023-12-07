RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously hurt after a shooting late Wednesday night in Raleigh, according to police.

At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a subject needing medical attention in the 4800 block of Hollenden Drive in northeast Raleigh near Capital Boulevard.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.