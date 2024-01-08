RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to Raleigh police.

On Monday at 2:30 a.m., police responded to Glenwood Avenue and Lynn Road regarding a single-vehicle car crash.

Police said the driver, Lazaro Guido, 35, was driving a 2004 Acura TSX sedan traveling west on Lynn Road, approaching Glenwood Avenue. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree between Lynn Rd. and Glenwood Ave.

The 2004 Acura TSX involved in the crash.

Police at the scene of a car crash on Glenwood Avenue and Lynn Road. (Walter Dozier/CBS 17)

Guido was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated that speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.