RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, according to Raleigh police.
On Monday at 2:30 a.m., police responded to Glenwood Avenue and Lynn Road regarding a single-vehicle car crash.
Police said the driver, Lazaro Guido, 35, was driving a 2004 Acura TSX sedan traveling west on Lynn Road, approaching Glenwood Avenue. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree between Lynn Rd. and Glenwood Ave.
Guido was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated that speed was a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.