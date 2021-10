GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was shot near a Wake County school on Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. along Springview Trail, which is near Garner Magnet High School, Garner police said.

At least one person was shot in the incident, police said. The person who was shot suffered serious injuries.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

No other information was released