RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was injured in a late Monday morning shooting at a south Raleigh motel.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a shooting at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St., police said. There, they found a person shot in the leg.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.