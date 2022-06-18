Raleigh police along East Martin Street after a man was shot Saturday evening. CBS 17 photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting just a few blocks east of downtown Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Martin Street, according to Raleigh police.

A man was seriously injured in the shooting and was taken to WakeMed for treatment before EMS crews arrived, police said.

East Martin Street was still closed as of 10:20 p.m. while detectives processed the scene.

Police said some bullet casings were recovered after the shooting.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting, but police said there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

“This is preliminary information, and the investigation is ongoing,” Raleigh police spokesman Jason Borneo said in a news release.