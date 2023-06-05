RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in western Raleigh Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. at apartments in the 5300 block of Creek Ridge Lane, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The person wounded in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Although the incident is under investigation, police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The apartments, called The Parke at Trinity, are off Trinity Road near Interstate 40 just west of PNC Arena.