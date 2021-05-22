1 seriously wounded in shooting at Cary hotel

Cary police at the La Quinta Inn after the shooting Saturday night. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at hotel.

The incident was reported just after 10:35 p.m. at 191 Cresent Commons, which is the La Quinta Inn near the Tryon Road/U.S. 1 interchange, according to Cary police.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a serious gunshot wound.

“We believe the wound is serious but not life-threatening at this time,” Cary police Lt. John Reeves said in a news release.

Investigators were still on the scene late Saturday night looking into a motive, Reeves said.

No suspect information was available.