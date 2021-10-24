1 shot along Lake Boone Trail outside UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night outside a hospital.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lake Boone Trail, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

That stretch of Lake Boone Trail is bounded on both sides by the campus of UNC Rex Hospital.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a man was shot. Police did not release any information about the severity of the victim’s injuries.

No other information was released.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.