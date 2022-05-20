RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot in Raleigh Friday afternoon and another is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. along Prosper Way near Globe Road, which is the location of apartments off Brier Creek Parkway, according to Raleigh police.

The person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, one person was arrested.

No information was released about the suspect or victim.

CORRECTION: CBS 17 initially incorrectly reported the wrong street name of the shooting location.