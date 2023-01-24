RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night.

The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who later confirmed there was also a 911 call placed.

Officers arrived at the corner of 2012 N. Raleigh Blvd. to find one man suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound at Watson Electrical, police said.

Raleigh police said the shooting occurred in the Extended Stay America parking lot and the victim fled in a silver dodge Durango to the electrical company after the shooting. Officers have since confirmed the man was shot in the foot.

He has since been transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

There is currently no suspect information. Police said the victim is not cooperating with officers.