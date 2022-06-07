RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot at a Raleigh gas station Tuesday night during an attempted robbery, police say.

Raleigh police responded to the BP gas station located on S. Wilmington Street and Chapanoke Road at 6:19 p.m. to find a 44-year-old man who had been shot.

A man was shot at a Raleigh gas station Tuesday night during an attempted robbery, police say (John O’Loughlin).

Police said a witness told officers the suspect, who is wearing a mask and camouflage clothing, fled the gas station on foot to a wooded area. Officers say he is in his 30s or 40s and remains on the run.

Officers also said their preliminary investigation points to the victim being shot during an attempted robbery, but no other details were given.

The victim has been transported to WakeMed main for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.