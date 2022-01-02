1 shot at Raleigh Food Lion after altercation continues outside store, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting happened Sunday afternoon after an altercation inside a Raleigh grocery store spilled out into the parking lot, police said.

The incident was reported just after 4:20 p.m. at the Food Lion at 1100 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.

The incident began when two men started arguing inside the grocery store, police said.

The altercation continued outside and one man pulled out a gun in the store’s parking lot.

The man with the gun then fired several shots with one round hitting the victim in the foot, police said.

The suspect was detained at the scene. Police did not say if the victim was taken to a hospital.

No other information was released by police.