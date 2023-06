RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is injured after a shooting in Raleigh early Friday morning, according to police.

On Friday at 3:45 a.m., police responded to the Wake Inn Located at 3120 New Bern Avenue regarding a shooting.

Police said an adult man was shot and transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.