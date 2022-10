RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police.

The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road.

Police said an associate of the male victim took him to the hospital, and he is currently in surgery.

The shooting does not appear to be random. Police said he investigation is ongoing.