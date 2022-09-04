RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police.

On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.

The first vehicle was described as a red full-sized truck and the second vehicle was also a truck. The victim described the suspects as white males wearing baseball caps.

The victim did not report any injuries.

Police say the vehicles were last seen driving west on Hillsborough St. towards Dan Allen Drive.

If you have any information, contact University Police at 919-515-3000.