APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police say they’re looking for a suspect after one person was shot Friday night in Apex.

At about 10:36 p.m., police say they were called to the 100 block of Peace Haven Place in reference to a person shot.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS took the man to a hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries, according to reports.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Investigators are also working to find a motive.

Detectives at the scene said it appears to be a targeted incident, with no information to suggest anyone else in the surrounding community is in danger from the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.