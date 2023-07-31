Raleigh police at the scene of a shooting on Glenwood Avenue. (Ethan DuVall/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A manager of a Raleigh Exxon gas station was shot in the parking lot Monday morning, according to police.

Police said shortly before 10 a.m., the manager of the Exxon located at 9409 Glenwood Avenue was walking out to the parking lot when two suspects approached him during an attempted armed robbery.

(Ethan DuVall/CBS 17)

He was shot in the upper left thigh and the suspects fled in a silver SUV on Glenwood Ave. southbound near I-540 and Lumley Road.

Police said the victim was transported to Duke Hospital in Durham with non-life-threatening injuries.

