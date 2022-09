RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot near Wake Technical Community College Sunday afternoon, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

On Sunday shortly before 1:30 p.m., one person was shot near the Wake Tech Campus in the 4900 block of Chandler Ridge Circle, Sheriff Baker said.

The Sheriff said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are currently conducting an investigation.

