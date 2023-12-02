RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police were investigating a shooting just south of downtown Raleigh Saturday night, officers said.

The shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Summit Avenue, which is in the Caraleigh neighborhood just off U.S. 401/South Saunders Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said the victim in the shooting was a man who was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The area is a neighborhood about midway between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the north and Interstate 40 to the south.

The scene along Summit Avenue Saturday night near downtown Raleigh. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

“Officers and detectives are on the scene, determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” a Raleigh police news release said.

As of 9:40 p.m., no suspect was in custody.

An hour after the shooting, Summit Avenue was blocked by crime scene tape and several police vehicles.