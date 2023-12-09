Raleigh police outside Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3699 New Bern Ave. after a man was shot in a “possible road rage” incident Saturday night. Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot near a Raleigh fast food restaurant in a possible road rage incident Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:22 p.m. outside Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3699 New Bern Ave., which is at the corner of Trawick Road near Interstate 440, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The victim was shot at least one time and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim was seriously injured in the shooting, but was stable less than an hour after the incident, according to officers.

Raleigh police outside Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3699 New Bern Ave. after a man was shot in a “possible road rage” incident Saturday night. Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

The shooting was a “possible road rage” and took place in the parking lot just behind Popeyes, police told CBS 17.

More than an hour after the shooting, police were still at the scene investigating. Images from the scene showed a large area surrounded by crime scene tape and evidence markers near the drive-through ordering screen of Popeyes.

No suspect was in custody, police said.

No other information was released.