1 shot in Quality Inn off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One male was shot just after 1:15 a.m. New Year’s Eve inside the Quality Inn on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

A Raleigh Watch Commander confirmed a 21-year-old male was shot in the hallway of the hotel and flagged down someone in the Quality Inn to call police before getting a private ride to Wake Med for treatment. He is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Watch Commander also confirmed the shooting remains under investigation as the victim said he did not see who shot him.